The Food Bank Run founded by Fareham Running Club is gaining pace in 2023 spanning nationwide

Created off the back of a food bank run which was founded in January 2018 by Fareham Running Club, clubs, groups and food banks from all over the country are being encouraged to get involved to create their own Food Bank Run during the month of February.

The initiative, which is to be held throughout the month of February, has already gained momentum with 410 clubs and around 50,000 people getting involved.

The aim is to bring together the running community, to help the local community, says Sarah Donaghy who has been the driving force behind the movement.

Sarah, who lives in Stubbington and has been a member of the Fareham club for 16 years, said: ‘I just want to fill up the food banks, I probably won’t know what the impact has been but that’s fine, it’s about getting the idea out there.

‘If you just change one of your training runs to carry a load of food to a food bank, it will make a massive impact on your community.’

The Fareham event, which has gone ahead on four out of the last five February's, held its biggest Food Bank Run yet last year, with over 100 attendees taking part, and Sarah hopes that by bringing more clubs into the fold in February 2023, they can make an even bigger difference.

Sadly in 2022, when Sarah was pregnant, she faced a personal tragedy which ultimately made her more determined to keep helping people.

‘When January hit, sadly our baby was stillborn and I didn’t know if I could face organising the food bank run, or if I could still be of use to anyone,’ she said.

However, when she came out of hospital, Sarah was touched when members of the community had delivered cooked meals to her family.

‘We were fed for two weeks. That was it! I had to get back up and help with the run,’ she adds.