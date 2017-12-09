Search

The Great Christmas Cake Off a big success

Katie James, Naomi O'Mara, and Nicola Fairchild
Katie James, Naomi O'Mara, and Nicola Fairchild
Daisy Lloyd, right, and her two sisters are supporting the Sick Children's Trust Christmas appeal

Portsmouth family supports charity’s Christmas appeal

0
Have your say

STAFF at Lakeside showcased their half-baked attempts at cake design on Thursday as they competed in The Great Christmas Cake Off.

Employees put their artistic skills to the test, but the real icing on the cake was that it was all in aid of charity.

Organisers supplied piping bags, icing, cake cutters and glitter so that teams from across the business centre at Western Road, North Harbour,could decorate Christmas cakes.

The icing enthusiasts were given 45 minutes to create a Christmas-themed cake design and local baker Mary, of Mary’s Fairies, judged the winner.