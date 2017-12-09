The Great Christmas Cake Off a big success

Have your say

STAFF at Lakeside showcased their half-baked attempts at cake design on Thursday as they competed in The Great Christmas Cake Off.

Employees put their artistic skills to the test, but the real icing on the cake was that it was all in aid of charity.

Organisers supplied piping bags, icing, cake cutters and glitter so that teams from across the business centre at Western Road, North Harbour,could decorate Christmas cakes.

The icing enthusiasts were given 45 minutes to create a Christmas-themed cake design and local baker Mary, of Mary’s Fairies, judged the winner.