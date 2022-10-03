The animal is critical to maintaining a thriving wetland ecosystem and the trust is celebrating this victory that protects the native mammal.

Izzie Tween, beaver recovery project officer at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘We’re delighted that beavers have received European native species protected status.

A new legislation has been passed to protect beavers Picture credit: Steve Gardner

‘This new legislation gives the beavers already thriving in England recognition as native animals, a status they have held in Scotland since 2019, and will bring their level of protection in England into line with those north of the border.

‘While any unwelcome beaver activity can still be managed under Natural England licensing, this protection will help our small and vulnerable population of this industrious ecosystem engineer to establish and create wetlands to help boost biodiversity and deliver ecosystem services for local communities.’

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust has also been hoping to be allowed to release beavers onto the Isle of Wight as part of its vision to help the island’s nature recover.

A new legislation has been passed to protect beavers Picture credit: David Parkyn

The trust launched a public consultation that was distributed across the Isle of Wight in February, and saw 4,883 people complete the consultation, with 89 per cent of them saying they feel positively about the release.

The trust is planning on submitting an application to Natural England to obtain a licence which will enable it to release the animals.

