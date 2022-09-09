The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth to undergo road resurfacing works following pothole concerns
PORTSMOUTH City Council is to fix the surface of a major city transport hub next summer.
In the summer of 2023, work will begin to replace road surfaces around the The Hard Interchange following an investigation into potholes at the hub.
The council is in ongoing legal discussions with design and construction companies to resurface the area.
The work is set to take about five months with no service interruptions expected.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
Pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle across Hayling Island and A27 ends with police deliberately hitting chased car and arresting three people from Farnborough and Bracknell
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral
-
4
Portsmouth angler told to splash out nearly £600 by court after failing to buy £6 rod licence
-
5
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
Cracks in the surface layer have meant ongoing temporary repairs have been needed.
These ongoing repairs, which don't affect the pier, have ensured the safe operation of the transport hub while a permanent solution is investigated.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for Traffic and Transportation, said: ‘The Hard is an important transport hub for the city, bringing together trains, buses and coaches, taxis and rental e-scooters in one area.
‘It's important it remains fit-for-purpose for many years to come, so we have made the important decision to completely replace the surface.
‘We're going to make sure this is done in a way that causes the least possible inconvenience, and that will solve the current problems and mean Portsmouth residents will be able to use The Hard for many years to come.
‘We will make sure everyone is kept up to date and that residents and visitors to our city will have an easy and quick journey.’
During the work, bus stops will be relocated to the nearby roads with clear signs showing the way.
The taxi rank will also be moved, and the council is talking to the taxi trade about this change so they can continue to provide the service.