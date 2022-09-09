In the summer of 2023, work will begin to replace road surfaces around the The Hard Interchange following an investigation into potholes at the hub.

The council is in ongoing legal discussions with design and construction companies to resurface the area.

The work is set to take about five months with no service interruptions expected.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Cracks in the surface layer have meant ongoing temporary repairs have been needed.

These ongoing repairs, which don't affect the pier, have ensured the safe operation of the transport hub while a permanent solution is investigated.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for Traffic and Transportation, said: ‘The Hard is an important transport hub for the city, bringing together trains, buses and coaches, taxis and rental e-scooters in one area.

‘It's important it remains fit-for-purpose for many years to come, so we have made the important decision to completely replace the surface.

‘We're going to make sure this is done in a way that causes the least possible inconvenience, and that will solve the current problems and mean Portsmouth residents will be able to use The Hard for many years to come.

‘We will make sure everyone is kept up to date and that residents and visitors to our city will have an easy and quick journey.’

During the work, bus stops will be relocated to the nearby roads with clear signs showing the way.