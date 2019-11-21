Have your say

THE Killers are coming to Hampshire next year as part of their massive UK tour.

The rockers, who hail from Las Vegas, will be playing shows at stadiums up and down the country including one at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The Killers are coming to Hampshire next year. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Fronted by Brandon Flowers, the Killers were on the line-up for Isle of Wight Festival in 2018.

The band are on tour in the UK in May and June next year in support of their new album ‘Imploding the Mirage’.

The Killers will be supported by Blossoms during the show at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale this week, here’s what you need to know:

When do tickets go on sale?

The band held a pre-sale on Wednesday.

To be eligible for this you had to have pre-ordered The Killers new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ before 4pm on Tuesday.

General sale will begin on Friday (November 22) at 9am.

How much will tickets cost?

They range from £49.50 to £93.50 for seating to £71.50 for standing for the show at St Mary’s Stadium next year.