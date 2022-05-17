The Mansion at Coldeast held its first Kid’s Easter Day on Wednesday, April 20, to give parents and children a place to have some fun during the Easter holidays and raise money for Friends Fighting Cancer (FFC).

The event at the Sarisbury Green aparthotel, which saw scores of families attend, raised £1,800 for the Cosham charity.

On the day, guests could take part in a host of activities, from the soft play and bouncy castle, to an Easter egg hunt, to face painting.

The Mansion at Coldeast’s Kids Fun Day in aid of Friends Fighting Cancer.

There was a raffle and tombola on the day, with dozens of local business kindly donating items, such as vouchers for Nando’s, experiences at Ninja Warrior in Southampton and Paddle Away, free treatments from local beauty salons such as The Face Lab and more.

As well as Easter eggs, guests could choose from a selection of snack options, such as popcorn, slushies, candy floss and brownies and The Mansion held its first barbecue with sausages and burgers on offer.

The Mansion co-owner, Daniel Byrne said the team was pleased with the success of the event.

He said: ‘We were really pleased about the turnout on the day, people seemed to really enjoy it and it was a huge success, which has made us even more optimistic about our future events at The Mansion.

‘FFC is an amazing charity and I’m always more than happy to support what Ray and the team do, so to be able to raise money for them makes the success of the event even better.’

FFC events coordinator Ray Ogilvie said: ‘We are so proud of our partnership with the mansion, their kids’ fun day was a huge success not just in fundraising but promoting the charities awareness. The staff on the day was so friendly and helpful and to see so many people there was brilliant! We look forward to working with the mansion and their staff again soon.’

The Mansion is set to hold more events over the summer, including a three-night outdoor cinema, with Bohemian Rhapsody, Mama Mia and The Greatest Showman being shown on the lawn.