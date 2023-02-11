The News Business Excellence Awards: 21 photos of Portsmouth glitz, glamour and awards
HUNDREDS of entrepreneurs and hard-working employees celebrated their successes at an awards ceremony last night.
The News Business Excellence Awards saw just shy of 100 companies from the local area nominated for awards, vying for titles such as best small business and most sustainable company of the year.
The black-tie event dazzled at Portsmouth Guildhall, with guests treated to a delicious meal before awards were handed out.
Here are 21 of the best photographs from last night's event.
