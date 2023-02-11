News you can trust since 1877
The News Business Excellence Awards 2023 were a huge success. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The News Business Excellence Awards: 21 photos of Portsmouth glitz, glamour and awards

HUNDREDS of entrepreneurs and hard-working employees celebrated their successes at an awards ceremony last night.

By David George
4 minutes ago

The News Business Excellence Awards saw just shy of 100 companies from the local area nominated for awards, vying for titles such as best small business and most sustainable company of the year.

The black-tie event dazzled at Portsmouth Guildhall, with guests treated to a delicious meal before awards were handed out.

Here are 21 of the best photographs from last night's event.

1. The News Business Excellence Awards 2023

Dynamite Recruitment at The News Business Excellence Awards.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. The News Business Excellence Awards 2023

The team from Delivered Social pose for a picture.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. The News Business Excellence Awards 2023

Guests enjoying the event.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. The News Business Excellence Awards 2023

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

