The nine best nightclubs ever in Portsmouth - according to our readers

Over the years, many nightclubs have come and gone in Portsmouth.

By David George
Published 9th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:57 BST

We’ve loved and lost plenty of different venues over the past few decades, with each one leaving behind fond memories for locals.

The News asked readers which were the best nightclubs to ever exist in the city – and here are people’s favourites.

If you were to travel back to Portsmouth in the 1960s or 70s, it is likely you would have put on your dancing shoes and gone to The Mecca in Arundel Street.

1. The Mecca

If you were to travel back to Portsmouth in the 1960s or 70s, it is likely you would have put on your dancing shoes and gone to The Mecca in Arundel Street. Photo: Contributed

This club burnt down and was later demolished in 2011. Back in the day you would have found Joanna's on South Parade in Southsea.

2. Joanna's

This club burnt down and was later demolished in 2011. Back in the day you would have found Joanna's on South Parade in Southsea. Photo: Paul Jacobs

Once located in the Savoy Building on South Parade in Southsea. Time and Envy is another iconic venue that our readers have reminisced about.

3. Time and Envy

Once located in the Savoy Building on South Parade in Southsea. Time and Envy is another iconic venue that our readers have reminisced about. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Located on the Southsea seafront, Nero's opened in 1971 and is an iconic venue in Portsmouth. It later became 5th Avenue.

4. Nero's

Located on the Southsea seafront, Nero's opened in 1971 and is an iconic venue in Portsmouth. It later became 5th Avenue. Photo: The News archive

