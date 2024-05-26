The Overlord Show took place at The Lawns, Denmead over the bank holiday weekend with family and friends enjoying incredible displays and parades.

The show has around 300 military vehicles, 40 re-enactment groups and 70 trade stands. While the spitfire flyover was understandably cancelled due to the tragic crash in Lincolnshire yesterday, the event still had an abundance of displays and memorabilia to keep people entertained.

With one day still remaining of the festival, The News went down to the show on Sunday, May 26, to get a taste of the action.

Here is 47 pictures of the incredible military show:

The Overlord Show The Warbike Group enjoy a break for a cup of tea.Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-5)

The Overlord Show Members of the RN and RM Volunteer Cadet Corp.Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-122)

The Overlord Show The show displayed a number of military artefacts including this Russian dronePicture: Keith Woodland (260521-120)

The Overlord Show Children take the opportunity to play on a Sabre tankPicture: Keith Woodland (260521-118)