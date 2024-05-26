The Overlord Show: Denmead hosts military enthusiasts in a family fun event which includes Field Gun Sports and re-enactments

By Joe Williams
Published 26th May 2024, 20:57 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 21:11 BST
A Hampshire village played host to a military festival specialising in re-enactments and military vehicle parades.

The Overlord Show took place at The Lawns, Denmead over the bank holiday weekend with family and friends enjoying incredible displays and parades.

The show has around 300 military vehicles, 40 re-enactment groups and 70 trade stands. While the spitfire flyover was understandably cancelled due to the tragic crash in Lincolnshire yesterday, the event still had an abundance of displays and memorabilia to keep people entertained.

With one day still remaining of the festival, The News went down to the show on Sunday, May 26, to get a taste of the action.

Here is 47 pictures of the incredible military show:

The Warbike Group enjoy a break for a cup of tea.Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-5)

Members of the RN and RM Volunteer Cadet Corp.Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-122)

The show displayed a number of military artefacts including this Russian dronePicture: Keith Woodland (260521-120)

Children take the opportunity to play on a Sabre tankPicture: Keith Woodland (260521-118)

