The photographer whose unusual work is inspired by the sea

You may have been lucky enough to pick up one of his amazing picture bottles for free on your travels around Southsea.

Now it is possible to buy the work of artist Dave Tuckwell who creates stunning photos, focusing mainly on the sea, and places them inside glass bottles.

For the past few years David has been giving his work away as part of Free Art Friday, founded by My Dog Sighs.

After he lost his 32-year-old wife Rachel in 2016, Dave continued to create the picture bottles to give something back to all those who had helped him and found it cathartic to lose himself by the sea.

The 34-year-old said: ‘The sea to me is like a living being, the waves as they come in and out are reminiscent of a breathing being. The sunset and sunrises make me think of waving goodbye, and waving hello retrospectively.’

All Dave’s work is bespoke. To find out more go to davetbythesea.co.uk.