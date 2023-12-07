A piece of music commemorating 125 years of Pompey is to receive its premiere at the anniversary concert for the club on Saturday, December 10.

Portsmouth FC legend Alan Knight will be at the 125th anniversary concert on December 10, 2023, where the Pompey Overture will be premiered Pictures - Alex Shute

The Pompey Overture has been composed by Hugh Carpenter, conductor of the Portsmouth Philharmonic.

Concert goers are also being encouraged to wear club shirts or scarves, while ambassador Alan Knight will be attending on behalf of the club and a shirt, signed by this season's squad, will be up for grabs in the raffle at the event.

The concert at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton, from 3pm, will also feature the orchestra playing Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture, Bizet's L'Arlesienne Suite No 2 and Schubert's Fifth symphony in Bb Major.

Orchestra chairwoman Di Lloyd said: "The Pompey Overture is a catchy and jaunty piece of music with a memorable melody as well as some familiar Pompey fan refrains as well. I've been a fan for more than 40 years and I think it captures the spirit of the club perfectly. Many of the orchestra members and supporters are Pompey fans themselves, so it is a huge honour and thrill to be doing this concert to celebrate the club's anniversary.”

Colin Farmery, who chairs the 125th steering committee said: "One of the remits we were given was to reach out to the arts community in Portsmouth to help celebrate the club's anniversary, so I was delighted when the orchestra agreed to perform this concert, which will make money for a cause close to the club and every Pompey fan's heart.”