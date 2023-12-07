The Pompey Overture, a new piece of music celebrating the club's 125th anniversary, to be premiered at special concert
The Pompey Overture has been composed by Hugh Carpenter, conductor of the Portsmouth Philharmonic.
Concert goers are also being encouraged to wear club shirts or scarves, while ambassador Alan Knight will be attending on behalf of the club and a shirt, signed by this season's squad, will be up for grabs in the raffle at the event.
The concert at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton, from 3pm, will also feature the orchestra playing Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture, Bizet's L'Arlesienne Suite No 2 and Schubert's Fifth symphony in Bb Major.
Orchestra chairwoman Di Lloyd said: "The Pompey Overture is a catchy and jaunty piece of music with a memorable melody as well as some familiar Pompey fan refrains as well. I've been a fan for more than 40 years and I think it captures the spirit of the club perfectly. Many of the orchestra members and supporters are Pompey fans themselves, so it is a huge honour and thrill to be doing this concert to celebrate the club's anniversary.”
Colin Farmery, who chairs the 125th steering committee said: "One of the remits we were given was to reach out to the arts community in Portsmouth to help celebrate the club's anniversary, so I was delighted when the orchestra agreed to perform this concert, which will make money for a cause close to the club and every Pompey fan's heart.”
Tickets, priced £10, are available from skiddle.com or on the door on the day. Accompanied children are free.