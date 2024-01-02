News you can trust since 1877
The Portsmouth Distillery Co suffers damage following yellow weather warnings and Storm

A popular distillery in the city has been damaged following yellow weather warnings and Storm Gerrit.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 07:30 GMT
The Portsmouth Distillery Co has posted on Facebook that it has suffered substantial damage following a string of weather warnings and Storm Gerrit. The distillery posted that it has been ‘hit hard’ as a result of the weather and that despite this, it will still be operating as usual to offer customers the beverages they desire.

The Facebook post said: “Devastation at the Distillery – We have been hit hard. The storm got us. Many hands have cleared up – we are still open for business - get your refills during opening hours or order online as usual. Please continue to support us – we love our Portsmouth.”

The distillery, which is located in Fort Cumberland, Southsea, offers a range of flavoured gins, spiced rum and much more and it also hosts a number of events annually. For more information about the distillery, click here.

