Visitors can sign condolence books, light candles and say prayers in churches across south-east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as they give thanks to God for her life. In many churches, muffled bells were also rung yesterday and flags lowered to half-mast, as a mark of respect.

Churches opening their doors and hosting special services during the 10 days of national mourning, offering a place of sanctuary for people to pray for HM the Queen's life, the new King, and the nation.

Queues form to sign the book of condolence in Portsmouth Cathedral on Friday

At Portsmouth Cathedral, the opening hours have been extended to 8am to 7pm during the period of mourning. The cathedral was open until 10pm on the day the Queen's death was announced, and a steady stream of people have visited to sign its condolence book.

Among them were Amanda and Richard Derrick, from St Albans, who were on their way to catch the Isle of Wight ferry when they decided to pop into the cathedral. Amanda's own father Don Barton, was almost exactly a year older than HM the Queen. He died this August after enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and his funeral will be held next week.

‘He absolutely loved the Queen,’ said Amanda. ‘He served in the Royal Engineers and the fact that she also served during the war made a big difference. He was determined to last until the Platinum Jubilee and every day of those four days, we had a tea party. He sent a card to her, and received a letter back from the Palace, which he was thrilled about.

Amanda Derrick lights a candle in memory of HM the Queen and her own father in Portsmouth Cathedral

‘Of course the news about the Queen makes me think about my father, as I'm still grieving for him. Seventy years ago tomorrow, he was cycling through the East End during the Second World War and a bomb exploded about 20 yards in front of him, and he was blown off his bike. So he also respected the fact that the Queen and her family stayed in London during the war.’

Bell ringers gathered in the cathedral bell tower to ring muffled bells from midday on Friday, and flower arrangers were also putting together a selection of golden blooms in honour of HM Queen Elizabeth. Special prayers were said at the 5.45pm Choral Evensong at the cathedral, and a thanksgiving service for the Queen’s life will take place in Portsmouth Cathedral at 3pm on Sunday, September 18.

Newport Minster will be open from 10am on Saturday (Sept 10) and Sunday (Sept 11), with a special service of Holy Communion on Sunday evening at 6pm. The bells will be rung half-muffled at the Minster from 6pm on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the Isle of Wight, All Saints Church, Gurnard, is among the churches that are also open. You are welcome to sit quietly, light a candle or write in the book of condolence between 10.30am and 4pm.

Richard Derrick signs the book of condolence in Portsmouth Cathedral

All Saints Church, Denmead, will be open from 8am until dusk each day for people to sign a book of condolence, sit in silence, pray and light a candle.

St Luke's Church in Southsea will be open today from 10am to 3pm, all day on Sunday and from 9am to 5pm from Monday until Thursday.

St Thomas’s Church in Bedhampton will be open from 10-4pm each day so that visitors can reflect on the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

St Mary’s Church in Fratton will remain open each day from 9am to 6pm and there will be an opportunity to be still, pray and light a candle. Sunday morning services will see Requiem Masses for HM the Queen.

St James Church, Emsworth, and St Thomas a Becket, Warblington, are also open between 10am and 4pm each day, for people to write their messages in books of condolence, light candles and pray. The churches hope to hold a service of thanksgiving as soon as they are able.

Holy Trinity Church, Gosport will be open from 10am to 4pm today, midday to 4pm tomorrow - and between 10am and 1pm from Monday to Saturday next week – for silent prayer and reflection. The church will host a commemorative civic service on Sunday, September 18 at 6.30pm, followed by a vigil.

Christ Church, Gosport, will be open from 3pm to 5pm today and 1pm-4pm from Monday to Saturday next week. It will also screen the Queen’s State Funeral in church for those who would like to gather together.

St Barnabas Church in Swanmore is open from 9am to 5pm daily.