The service is at midday on Sunday in Guildhall Square, led by the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Rev Anthony Cane.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said the event would be 'as community-oriented as possible' and include speakers who will reflect on interactions with Queen Elizabeth II.

Portsmouth's vigil in Guildhall Square on Friday Picture: Sarah Standing (090922-2741)

'The Queen visited Portsmouth so many times over her reign and there is a personal connection with the city,' he said. 'We've seen such an outpouring of support for her family over the last few days and the service will be an opportunity to reflect on her life.'

Among the speakers are people who served on the Royal Yacht Britannia, members of the Youth Parliament and the Lady Mayoress who, as a child, saw the Queen during a visit in Nigeria.

'We wanted this service to be politician-free,' Cllr Vernon-Jackson added. 'But we also wanted it to be something for the city as a whole. There are people who won't be able to get to London and this will give them an opportunity to pay their respects closer to home.

'People have been incredibly saddened at the loss of the Queen and the decades of duty she gave and there are many stories of visits and meetings connected with the city.'

The HMY Britannia sailing into Portsmouth Harbour in May 1965 Picture: Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Religious representatives of all faiths have also been invited to take part and hymns have been selected with the Military Wives' Choir.

Councillor Hugh Mason, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, said the service would help people to show their support for the Royal Family.

'At this sad time of mourning, it’s important that people are able to come together to remember Her Majesty the Queen,' he said. 'This service is an opportunity to reflect as a community and show our support.'

On top of Sunday's service in the Guildhall Square, several church services will take place. The first is at 6pm on Saturday at St Mary's Church in Fratton while the Catholic and Anglican cathedrals will hold services at 10am and 3pm respectively on Sunday.

Lady Mayoress Marie Costa and Lord Mayor Hugh Mason Picture: Habibur Rahman