Anyone driving around the Cosham roundabout nearest to Queen Alexandra Hospital will have seen from created by Pauline Lympany.

Pauline said: ‘After being very upset with the death our late Queen Elizabeth and very disappointed at how Cosham was lacking in decoration in respect to our Queen’s death and funeral apart from a couple of shops, we decided to do our own little tribute on QA Roundabout.

Pauline Lympany created this tribute to the Queen on the Cosham roundabout near Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

‘My mum is 89 and was so hoping to visit London but due to health issues that was impossible and I am a 24/7 carer for an elderly gent who is extremely frail, [and so] I too could not visit London.

‘So here is our tribute to our beautiful monarch - our late Queen Elizabeth ll who was an exceptional lady of the people and our country.’

A makeshift shrine of a Union flag was also put up in Queen Street, Portsea, which attracted bunches of flowers.