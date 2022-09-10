News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: New Prince of Wales, Prince William releases statement about Grannie

The new Prince of Wales has released a statement, saying ‘it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real’.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 4:48 pm

The statement from Prince William – now the immediate heir to the throne – said: ‘On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

Read More

Read More
The Queen funeral bank holiday: Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt confirms that...

‘I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.

Prince William, Prince of Wales Picture: Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Most Popular

‘I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

‘She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

‘I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

‘My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

A photo issued by Kensington Palace of the statement by the Prince of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.’

Prince of WalesQueenPrince WilliamThe Queen