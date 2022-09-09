Over the course of several visits to the city, Elizabeth II became a hugely popular figure and a supporter of its organisations.

Just seven years into her 70-year reign she made the first of several visits to the Guildhall which will now hold a two-minute silence and play the national anthem before all events held during the official period of mourning.

HM The Queen re-opens Portsmouth Guildhall after its rebuild on June 8, 1959

'We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen,' it said. 'She visited Portsmouth and the Guildhall a number of times throughout her reign and re-opened the Guildhall on June 8, 1959 after it was rebuilt following the Second World War and the Blitz.'

The steps of the iconic building hosted the city's memorial vigil and is the designated place for people to leave flowers and tributes.

Through the many roles she undertook, the Queen earned particular respect within the maritime industries.

'I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, who dedicated a lifetime of service to this country with unwavering devotion,' the director of Portsmouth's port Mike Sellers said.

Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

'Her Majesty undertook the role of Master of the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets, as well as Patron of The Seafarers’ Charity, with duty and grace, making her loved and admired by people throughout the maritime industry. Her extraordinary legacy will live on for many years to come.'

Along with visits to the naval base and D-Day commemorations, the Queen was also a visitor to the Historic Dockyard.

‘It is with great sadness that we mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen after 70 years of devoted public service,’ it said. ‘As a mark of respect, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be closed to visitors today as we join the rest of the country and the world in reflecting on Her Majesty The Queen's incredible contribution and enduring legacy.’

Professor Graham Galbraith, the vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, described her as 'the heart and backbone of our naval city and of our nation'.

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and young Princess Elizabeth on the Guildhall steps in May 1937

‘Ascending the throne in 1952, at the age of just 25, Queen Elizabeth II served her country and the Commonwealth for generations, presiding over a period of great change,’ he said.

‘On becoming Queen, she came to embody the words of her mother, the Queen Mother, who once asked “to be granted not a lighter load but a stronger back”.

‘She brought stability, grace and wisdom to everything she did and will be sorely missed by our nation. We will deeply mourn her passing.’

With both the Premier League and EFL agreeing to postpone football matches scheduled to take place this weekend, Portsmouth Football Club's away trip to Barnsley has also been cancelled.

The Spinnaker Tower will lit up purple Picture: Mark Cox. Instagra: @markcox_sonya7ii

‘Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II,’ the club said. ‘Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.’

Flags across the city have been at half-mast following her death while vigils and commemoration events will take place over the coming days.