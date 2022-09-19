Set up by our parent company National World, the book of tributes attracted scores of people to leave a message explaining what Her Majesty meant to them.

Readers highlighted the Queen’s hard work and dedication to her duty – and were keen to let the Royal Family know just how much she was loved.

Her Majesty The Queen in Portsmouth in December 2017 for the commissioning of the aircraft carrier that bears her name Picture: Habibur Rahman

Michelle Mifsud of Gosport wrote: ‘God bless Our Great Queen Elizabeth II, I admired you all my life and you will be deeply missed by me and so many others.

‘Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our country.

‘The angels came for you and now you Rest In Peace with your beloved Prince Phillip.

‘You will never be forgotten Dear Queen Elizabeth II.’

Rosemary Scott from Portsmouth wrote: ‘Thank you your Majesty for the duty you pledged to our country. May you rest in peace with your Phillip.’

A touching family tribute was left by Katie Anne Keeling of Portsmouth, who added this to the book of condolences: ‘To our dearest majesty the queen

‘Thank you for everything you have done for our country. For the love and respect you show us. We will miss you. From Katie, Warren Ethan and Megan Keeling.’

Reg Mears of Portsmouth wrote: ‘We witnessed that the light of our lives was growing dimmer, but even when that light was turned off it was still a shock. RIP Your Majesty.’

‘A very gracious and lovely lady whom we will never see the like of in the future,’ said Janette Frank of Portsmouth. ‘Your majesty you will be missed. X’

Victoria in Portsmouth wrote: ‘RIP Queen Elizabeth II. A wonderful woman who showed such love for her country and the Commonwealth. Respected and loved by so many people for all that she achieved in her 70 years of reign. She will be terribly missed by all.’

Sue Haylet of Portsmouth said: ‘A true and faithful servant to her God and Country. Thank you.’

And Sandra Simmonds of Portsmouth’s tribute ran: ‘A huge loss, always to be remembered, held in high admiration for the person she was. Our lives will not be the same.’

Jiya Jose from Portsmouth said: ‘Thank you for serving country you were great model. You will be greatly missed. Stay shining always!’

And Frances of Portsmouth said: ‘To our most Gracious Queen, thank you for your commitment to us all. You will be greatly missed, now reunited with your loving husband Phillip. May you rest in peace xx.’

David Colville of Portsmouth wrote: ‘Thank you for 70 years of faultless reign.’

Jeanne Emerson from West Sussex left the entry: ‘Such a great ruler and lady, will be sadly missed, loved by all. God rest her soul...’