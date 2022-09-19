Two thousand members of the royal family, world leaders, politicians and specially invited community figures filled Westminster Abbey for the powerful service.

Clare Martin, the CEO of Pompey in the Community was invited to the funeral for her service to the community. She said: ‘However incredible I thought it might be, it was 10-times more so.

‘I was sat near the West Gate, close to the Tomb of The Unknown Warrior, so everything went past us. The Queen’s coffin was almost within arm’s reach, I saw all the leaders – I was right by Joe Biden.

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall with the Gentlemen at Arms on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

‘I’ve been sent about 300 messages by people saying they saw me on TV!

‘It was just a privilege to be invited. I’m sure it will be the biggest privilege of my life, I feel so honoured to have been there – it is part of history. I wore my Portsmouth City badge from the mayor, so I really felt like I was able to represent Portsmouth.

‘Everyone was on their own, we didn't get a plus-one so we were all talking to each other, which was quite special. It was a real mix of people. I was sat next to a chap from Canada, and the Queen’s horticulturalist was there with us – all sorts of people.’

Portsmouth North MP and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt was at the funeral, and she said: ‘I was very privileged to attend the funeral service today.

King Charles, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew and William, Prince of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

‘My heart was bursting – with sadness at our shared loss, but also with pride. Pride for her late Majesty, but also for everyone involved in this exquisite service, including the huge crowds who turned out.

‘Police, our armed forces and civil service did an incredible job – no nation could match it. Most of all, our Royal Navy did us proud, pulling the gun carriage to and from the abbey. It was faultless and it brought tears the eyes of all who were there.’

Fareham Borough Council leader, Cllr Sean Woodward went up to London on Sunday to stake out a prime spot outside Windsor Castle. After the funeral, the Queen was taken to be committed at St George’s Chapel in the castle’s grounds.

Senior royals follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral. Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

He said: ‘I’m right in front of Windsor Castle. I got here yesterday and spent a very wet and freezing night on the grass.

‘But it’s been worth it, I’ve seen some amazing scene – it’s been absolutely incredible. There must be 100,000 people here.

‘They’ve got big screens here, so we were able to watch the funeral on those. It’s been an incredible event as befits an incredible woman. She was the nation’s heartbeat, and now’s she gone it’s left a huge void at the heart of our country.’

‘She had such kindness and grace – it’s right that people are saying goodbye to her in such a very respectful way.’

Pictured: Clare Martin at Portsmouth In The Community, Portsmouth on 30th May 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gosport Borough Council leader Peter Chegwyn said: ‘It was very moving. It showed we can still do pomp and ceremony like that better than anyone else.

It’s a moment in our nation’s history, and we won’t see the like of it again. This really is the end of an era.

‘And it was nice to see so many people from Gosport involved and represented through their involvement with the navy.

‘I went up to London the other day to see all the floral tributes left at the palace – it was incredibly moving.’

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘Today, Portsmouth and the country said our final goodbyes to a constant that was shared in all our lives.

‘Her Majesty was the steady hand that guided us through our country’s triumphs and tribulations over an extraordinary 70-year reign – a true example of British public service.

‘Queen Elizabeth II was a dear friend to our city, honouring its role in supporting and protecting the country she served for most of her life.

‘In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, we are grateful for her everlasting support for our Armed Forces, veterans and service families across the globe.

‘The people of Portsmouth will forever remember the Queen for her dedication and devotion to the country and its people. May Her Majesty rest in peace.’

Flick Drummond, MP For the Meon Valley, said: ‘The country, the Commonwealth and the world has paid its last respects to our much-cherished sovereign. She will not be surpassed either in longevity or in dedication to service and duty.

‘The funeral was a sombre event but it also celebrated a life so central to our nation for seven decades of immense change. I took particular note of the Archbishop’s words in his sermon about public service.

‘This final act was also a thank you to a sovereign for her service in that most British way through ceremony, tradition and a history underpinned by a thousand years of monarchy.

‘We now have a new King very able to take over a tremendous legacy and to offer the nation continuity. The second Carolean age has begun.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘The funeral was a powerful tribute for a remarkable woman. The wreath on the coffin simply said “In loving and devoted memory”.

‘The overwhelming theme was exactly that – the unparalleled love and respect for our late Queen from her people, her armed forces and from individuals and leaders across the world.

‘I felt both unspeakably sad and incredibly proud.’

Alan Mak MP, MP for Havant, said: ‘Today the country and the world paid tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service and glorious 70-year reign.