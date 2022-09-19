Sailors and staff spent four days undergoing 12-hour drills at the naval training base HMS Collingwood in Fareham in preparation for the state funeral.

A team of more than 130 sailors pulled and escorted a two-and-a-half-tonne gun carriage carrying Her Majesty from Westminster Hall to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey, and then afterwards, on to Wellington Arch.

Retired Vice Admiral Bob Cooling said: ‘The whole process was utterly magnificent and I am so proud of everybody – and obviously of the men and women of the Royal Navy and their gun carriage drill, which was perfection. It brings a tear to your eye.

Royal Navy sailors escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘They were drilled hard and long and then on the day there is so much pressure on them, but they were absolutely brilliant. They aced it.

‘The whole country was superb – this was Britain at her very best – and we can all be proud of sending the Queen off in the best possible way.

‘I felt it was very much a heart-lifting experience as much as one of sadness – we needed to do this and we did it right.’

Members of the Royal Navy lead HM Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Abbey during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Former First Sea Lord, Lord West said: ‘Like everyone I was heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Queen, but I am filled with hope for our nation and the reign of King Charles III.

‘I am immensely proud of the armed services and the prominent role they played in today’s events, and in particular with the navy as befits them as the senior service – they really stood out.

‘The sailors who were pulling the carriage looked absolutely immaculate, and I think that’s something we will always remember.

‘And I was delighted that the King was in his naval uniform, as was the Princess Royal. That was wonderful to see.’

Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth-based charity Forgotten Veterans UK extended their monthly weekend group camp until Monday so that the participants could watch the funeral together.

Founder Garry Weaving said: ‘We did question whether to do the camp, but we decided the best thing was for us all to come together and watch it as a family. She was a big supporter of the armed forces and we felt she would have wanted us to do it.

‘There were a few tears, but we did it together.

‘I’m proud to be British, proud of our armed forces, proud of the nation. Our country is built on sovereignty and military tradition and long may it continue.

‘It was my life-long dream to meet the Queen, but sadly I never did – the reason I joined the forces was to serve her.’

Falklands veteran Barrie Jones said of the funeral: ‘It was probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s been exceptional – the whole thing from start to finish.

‘Seeing that did make me so proud to be a veteran.

‘We can do ceremonies like no one else. We had all those leaders from all over the world and everyone watching us, they will look at that and realise they will never be able to do it as well as that.