The Queen's funeral to be shown live at Portsmouth and Winchester cathedrals
MOURNERS will be able to watch live coverage of the Queen’s funeral at Portsmouth and Winchester cathedrals.
They are two of 22 cathedrals across the country to have so far confirmed the screenings. Others included are: Bradford, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Ely, Guildford, Lichfield, Lincoln, Manchester, Norwich, Christ Church Cathedral Oxford, Peterborough, Ripon, Salisbury, Sheffield, Southwell Minster, St Edmundsbury, St Albans, Truro and Wakefield.
Visitors will be welcomed to offer prayers, light a candle and observe the two-minute silence at 11am on Monday before the start of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Many cathedrals – including Portsmouth – will also hold a vigil the night before the funeral marking a national moment of reflection at 8pm.
The Very Rev Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said: ‘This is an historic day as we watch the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history, but it is also a deeply poignant moment as we say goodbye to the Queen.’