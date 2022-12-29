Looking back at 2022 there are so many national and international events that need to be recalled: The war in Ukraine, the death of Her Majesty the Queen, the revolving doors of Prime Ministers, the fuel price and cost of living situation. There have been many other memories in sport and elsewhere including the feared egg shortage. But my memories of 2022, while including many of these would also include more local and personal things the death of loved friends and relatives, a son leaving for university; celebrations in Fratton – including welcoming the Museum of the Moon for a week into St Mary’s; the various special services at St Mary’s. But alongside all of these there are the regular and routine things which happen almost without a second thought – but which help make up the year – the morning walks with our dog round the churchyard; a regular weekly coffee and chat with good friends; the rhythm and pattern of daily prayers and services.

For me it is those daily rhythms and patterns, those friendships and my faith that bring a sense of stability and reassurance into a constantly and sometimes dramatically changing world with all its fears and concerns. But also with my role as Chair of HIVE, my ministry in Fratton and work with Fratton Big Local helps me to experience the strong sense of community we have in the city.

Father Bob White at St Mary's Church, Fratton for the launch of the Comfort and Joy project. Picture: Mike Cooter (271122)

There is a deep and genuine sense of caring for each other and seeking to build up the common good. The response to our community celebrations, the generosity shown in our appeals to support those on the margins – not least the £20K for Comfort and Joy and small day to day acts of kindness and respect shown to others bring hope and a recognition that in the midst of a darkened world with so many challenges and fears there is light and hope around us.

It is these aspects of hope, light, stability and reassurance that underlie much of what I look back on in 2022. They also for me lie at the heart of the Christmas story we have just celebrated. In the child born in difficult circumstances in Bethlehem we find light and hope, and a sense of stability and reassurance that through him God is with us each and every day whatever we face.