The Reverend Canon Bob White of St Mary's Church in Fratton reflects on 2022 and shares his hopes for 2023
REVEREND Canon Bob White reflects on his year and expresses his hopes for 2023.
As we watch all the programmes that look back at 2022 I wonder how many of the images you see are ones that you remember?
Looking back at 2022 there are so many national and international events that need to be recalled: The war in Ukraine, the death of Her Majesty the Queen, the revolving doors of Prime Ministers, the fuel price and cost of living situation. There have been many other memories in sport and elsewhere including the feared egg shortage. But my memories of 2022, while including many of these would also include more local and personal things the death of loved friends and relatives, a son leaving for university; celebrations in Fratton – including welcoming the Museum of the Moon for a week into St Mary’s; the various special services at St Mary’s. But alongside all of these there are the regular and routine things which happen almost without a second thought – but which help make up the year – the morning walks with our dog round the churchyard; a regular weekly coffee and chat with good friends; the rhythm and pattern of daily prayers and services.
For me it is those daily rhythms and patterns, those friendships and my faith that bring a sense of stability and reassurance into a constantly and sometimes dramatically changing world with all its fears and concerns. But also with my role as Chair of HIVE, my ministry in Fratton and work with Fratton Big Local helps me to experience the strong sense of community we have in the city.
SEE ALSO: Freya Rose London takes to new heights as Portsmouth woman sees her business soar in the fashion industry
There is a deep and genuine sense of caring for each other and seeking to build up the common good. The response to our community celebrations, the generosity shown in our appeals to support those on the margins – not least the £20K for Comfort and Joy and small day to day acts of kindness and respect shown to others bring hope and a recognition that in the midst of a darkened world with so many challenges and fears there is light and hope around us.
It is these aspects of hope, light, stability and reassurance that underlie much of what I look back on in 2022. They also for me lie at the heart of the Christmas story we have just celebrated. In the child born in difficult circumstances in Bethlehem we find light and hope, and a sense of stability and reassurance that through him God is with us each and every day whatever we face.
So as I look forward to 2023 I am aware that the national and international situation will continue to challenge us and be a cause of concern. Likewise I am sure for each of us there will be moments of joy and moments of sadness. There will be days of celebration and days of struggle. But my prayer is that we will all continue to find glimpses of that light and hope in our hearts and lives and the communities of which we are a part and that we will discover that stability and reassurance that God is with us in all that we do and face in 2023 as he has been in 2022.