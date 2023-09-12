Philadelphia the pig is a “charming and lovable” Gloucestershire Old Spot who is currently on the search for a new home – here are six pictures of the Spot.

There is not much informtion about the three-year-old pig but he would be best suited to someone with a large field and they would preferably have other pigs that he can make friends with.

He is good with cats, dogs and children of all ages and The Stubbington Ark has described him as a ‘very inquisitive’ pig that loves attention.

The advert says: “If he sees someone passing his field, he will come straight over to say hello and have a nosey, always hopeful that they might have a tasty bit of fruit or veg for him. Phil knows exactly when it’s time for breakfast and dinner and will let you know.

"He will need post and rail with stock fencing, and we advise anyone that is interested in them to research owning pigs or contact us for more information.”

1 . Phil the Pig Phil is currently looking for his forever home. The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot can be homed with dogs, cats and children and his full name is Philadelphia, not Phillip. Picture credit: The Stubbington Ark Photo: The Stubbington Ark Photo Sales

2 . Phil the Pig Phil is currently looking for his forever home. The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot can be homed with dogs, cats and children and his full name is Philadelphia, not Phillip. Picture credit: The Stubbington Ark Photo: The Stubbington Ark Photo Sales

3 . Phil the Pig Phil is currently looking for his forever home. The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot can be homed with dogs, cats and children and his full name is Philadelphia, not Phillip. Picture credit: The Stubbington Ark Photo: The Stubbington Ark Photo Sales

4 . Phil the Pig Phil is currently looking for his forever home. The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot can be homed with dogs, cats and children and his full name is Philadelphia, not Phillip. Picture credit: The Stubbington Ark Photo: The Stubbington Ark Photo Sales