The ten best Portsmouth beauty spots in and around the city - as chosen by residents in a new poll

Portsmouth’s best-loved beauty spots have been revealed in a new poll which has crowned the historic dockyard as the city’s favourite.
By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST

The poll revealed that the beauty spots Portsmouth residents are most proud of are Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Portsdown Hill and Southsea Common. The survey of 200 adults who live in Portsmouth and the surrounding area also found that beaches (48 per cent), streams and rivers (42 per cent) and lakes (33 per cent) are the top features that locals think make an area beautiful.

The research, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, follows the publication of a new report by energy experts Cornwall Insight, which finds that if households become more flexible in how and when they use electricity, Britain could avoid the need to build the equivalent of four new gas-fired power stations in 2030.

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB said: “It is clear that people in Portsmouth value the environmental benefits of their local hotspots as much as their beauty. That’s why it’s so important that we find new and innovative ways to protect our environment."

Here are the top ten beauty spots which those taking part in the survey said they were the most proud of:

The dockyard is home to HMS Warrior, HMS Victory, the remains of the Mary Rose and a whole host of the Royal Navy's history.

1. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

The dockyard is home to HMS Warrior, HMS Victory, the remains of the Mary Rose and a whole host of the Royal Navy's history. Photo: Shaun Roster / SWNS.com

The hill is a popular destination to walk and relax and take in the views of the Solent to the South, and the South Downs to the north.

2. Portsdown Hill

The hill is a popular destination to walk and relax and take in the views of the Solent to the South, and the South Downs to the north. Photo: -

The popular common is used for games, picnics and activities - as well as events - and is the perfect spot for all to enjoy.

3. Southsea Common

The popular common is used for games, picnics and activities - as well as events - and is the perfect spot for all to enjoy. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Stansted Park is the perfect mixture of woods, formal walks and facilities - including a garden centre, tea rooms and a maze - with Stansted House itself the perfect backdrop for this picture-perfect location.

4. Stansted Park

Stansted Park is the perfect mixture of woods, formal walks and facilities - including a garden centre, tea rooms and a maze - with Stansted House itself the perfect backdrop for this picture-perfect location. Photo: Contributed

