Portsmouth’s best-loved beauty spots have been revealed in a new poll which has crowned the historic dockyard as the city’s favourite.

The poll revealed that the beauty spots Portsmouth residents are most proud of are Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Portsdown Hill and Southsea Common. The survey of 200 adults who live in Portsmouth and the surrounding area also found that beaches (48 per cent), streams and rivers (42 per cent) and lakes (33 per cent) are the top features that locals think make an area beautiful.

The research, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, follows the publication of a new report by energy experts Cornwall Insight, which finds that if households become more flexible in how and when they use electricity, Britain could avoid the need to build the equivalent of four new gas-fired power stations in 2030.

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB said: “It is clear that people in Portsmouth value the environmental benefits of their local hotspots as much as their beauty. That’s why it’s so important that we find new and innovative ways to protect our environment."

Here are the top ten beauty spots which those taking part in the survey said they were the most proud of:

1 . Portsmouth Historic Dockyard The dockyard is home to HMS Warrior, HMS Victory, the remains of the Mary Rose and a whole host of the Royal Navy's history.

2 . Portsdown Hill The hill is a popular destination to walk and relax and take in the views of the Solent to the South, and the South Downs to the north.

3 . Southsea Common The popular common is used for games, picnics and activities - as well as events - and is the perfect spot for all to enjoy.