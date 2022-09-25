The Times is blasted for sexism by Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust's CEO

The front page of the Weekend supplement with Saturday’s edition of the national newspaper features a picture of an athletic man next to the headline: ‘Superfit in midlife, How to get a CEO body.’

Hannah Prowse, who took on the chief executive role last April was not impressed.

She tweeted a picture of herself doing push-ups on the deck of a boat next to a picture of the supplement, and wrote: ‘Dear @thetimes, breaking news: not all CEOs are men and frankly we have enough to deal with without this sort of sh*t. #CEObody’

Before taking this role she was head of national projects for English Heritage.

Her LinkedIn profile describes her as: ‘An experienced heritage sector leader with wide-ranging management expertise and accomplished planning and communication skills. Successful in building and leading businesses, in traditional and creative competitive environments.’