The Times is blasted for sexism by Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust's CEO
THE chief executive at Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust has called out The Times for sexism
The front page of the Weekend supplement with Saturday’s edition of the national newspaper features a picture of an athletic man next to the headline: ‘Superfit in midlife, How to get a CEO body.’
Hannah Prowse, who took on the chief executive role last April was not impressed.
She tweeted a picture of herself doing push-ups on the deck of a boat next to a picture of the supplement, and wrote: ‘Dear @thetimes, breaking news: not all CEOs are men and frankly we have enough to deal with without this sort of sh*t. #CEObody’
Read More
Before taking this role she was head of national projects for English Heritage.
Her LinkedIn profile describes her as: ‘An experienced heritage sector leader with wide-ranging management expertise and accomplished planning and communication skills. Successful in building and leading businesses, in traditional and creative competitive environments.’
The Times has yet to respond.