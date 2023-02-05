The Ubuntu Afternoon Tea Party, an event championing inspirational women in the city makes it’s debut

The first ever Ubuntu Afternoon Tea Party took place on Sunday 5 February, at The Queens Hotel, in Southsea. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate the influential women who have been nominated for the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards in its fifth anniversary, due to take place March 10.

Guests were treated to music by Mazzie D, accompanied by pianist Arshia Javadian and a poetic reading from Elaine Hamilton.

The main event, coined ‘an award an event like no other’, is organised by Pamodzi Creatives, a collective centred around ‘community, collaboration and creativity.’

The Ubuntu Afternoon Tea Party in the Elizabeth Room at the Queen's Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-41)

Founder of the Pamodzi ‘tribe’ Roni Edwards said: ‘I thought it was really important that we take a moment where we pause and celebrate every single person that was nominated.

‘I'm of African descent, I grew up in a culture that had a strong focus on community. It was a chance to acknowledge nominees, not in isolation, but as part of a community.

‘I don't use the word winner, we are award recipients, because we represent our communities,’ she added.

Pictured is: Founder of the Pamodzi ‘tribe’ Roni Edwards. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-25)

Ubuntu, an ancient African word meaning humanity, was the theme of the occasion in which Roni hoped to celebrate the successes of women, and their contributions to community.

The awards next month will see over 140 nominees whittled down to just 15 awards presented in fields including business, health, Sports, Community and more.

Both events are supporting Endometriosis South Coast, a local charity aiding those who have been or are being diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis, donating £2 from every ticket sale towards the cause.

Founder of the charity, Jodie Hughes attended the tea party. She said: ‘Roni wanted to put something back into the community, particularly women in the community. It’s really lovely, being around so many women doing things for other women, the camaraderie, the inspiration, the collaboration.

Pictured is: Founder of the inclusive charity Endometriosis South Coast, Jodie Hughes. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-12)

‘The fact that everyone is here to cheerlead everyone else,’ she added.

The event was also attended by Lady Mayoress Marie Costa, who gave a Keynote speech. In it, she said: ‘We are celebrating those who have been nominated because people have seen the difference you are making in the community of Portsmouth. You should feel proud whether you are a finalist or not.’