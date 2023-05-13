The worst roads and junctions in Portsmouth area according to locals

Some roads and junctions in Portsmouth leave drivers frustrated and angry – especially when the roads are busy.
The Portsmouth area is a busy place for drivers, especially with the city being the most densely populated place in the south outside of London.
Here are some of the junctions and roads that have been highlighted for their perils.
1. Winston Churchill Avenue
Winston Churchill Avenue. This junction by the university has side roads and crossings requiring drivers and pedestrians to concentrate.
2. Boundary Oak school turning on A32
The turning for Boundary Oak school / gap in the A32 just north of Fareham that's used as a U-turn by drivers heading out of Fareham to get on to the M27 eastbound.
3. Idsworth Road
Idsworth Road in Baffins has been deemed among the worst roads in the entire city with it renowned for having a string of potholes, some as long as 30cm, on both sides of the road.
4. Portsbridge roundabout
Portsbridge roundabout. Whatever part you are waiting to join the roundabout on on cars flying round leave little space for error.