These plucky pals ran across Britain in an epic 834-mile marathon to raise £10,000 for charity

A PAIR of pals pushed their bodies to breaking point to tackle a mega marathon along the length of Britain.

Friends Will Cahill, 26, and James Grinter, 29, ran an astounding 834 miles from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The epic run was part of the dynamic duo’s fundraising quest for two causes close to their hearts.

And it’s one that has so far drummed up an impressive £7,200 – with donations still pouring in.

James, of Denmead, said reaching the finishing line felt ‘amazing’ and added: ‘It was more difficult to get to the start than to the finish. It’s nice to be able to demonstrate that two regular guys can make dreams a reality.’

He was raising money for the Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity, which helps about 9,000 babies born prematruely each year.

James’s sister gave birth to twins at just 29 weeks – Phoebe, weighing only 1lb 14oz, and Isabelle, 2lb 5oz – and said Ickle Pickles had been a life-saver.

‘The girls are healthy and well with thanks to Ickle Pickles,’ he added.

Will, of Cowplain, was raising money for his friend, Damien ‘Damo' Haughan, who was left paralysed from the neck down after an horrific moutain bike crash in the French Alps.

The money raised will go towards paying for Damien’s care, funding the specialist equipment he needs so he can work towards living a more independent life.

Will added: ‘The accident was a traumatic experience and one that will never leave me.’

The pair finished the journey on Sunday after 39 days on the road, where they averaged almost a marathon a day.

Carrying tents on their backs, they dodged traffic on busy roads, occasionally being forced to run along A-roads and jump into stinging nettles.

The strain of running more than 20 miles a day left their bodies battered, with Will suffering the pain of ‘Boris’ – a sickeningly-huge blister.

‘The excitement and passion kept us going,’ added James ‘There was never a bad day, maybe bad moments but never a bad day.’

The duo are still fundraising and are hoping to reach their £10,000 target. The money will be split between their two causes.

To help, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/runningbritain2019