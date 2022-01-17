These three eateries around Gosport have bagged top food hygiene marks
THREE eateries have bagged top marks in the latest round of food hygiene ratings.
The Food Standards Agency, which monitors standards in all eateries, have given a ‘5’ ratings to the trio of establishments.
Among those to be celebrated as top of the pack in Gosport area includes the Millennium Balti House restaurant in Forton Road, which was given its mark on January 12.
Also on the list was The Wyvern bar at Common Barn Lane, in Lee-on-the-Solent, which scooped its score on January 13.
Meanwhile, takeaway the Akash Balti Tandoori in Elson Road, Gosport also clinched a top-of-the-class rating on January 12.
The Food Standards Agency rates establishments that serve food based on a sliding scale. The best sites are given a rating of ‘5’, meaning hygiene standards are very good and comply with the law, while a ‘0’ is at the bottom of the scale, which means urgent improvement is needed.