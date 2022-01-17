These three eateries around Gosport have bagged top food hygiene marks

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Food Standards Agency, which monitors standards in all eateries, have given a ‘5’ ratings to the trio of establishments.

Among those to be celebrated as top of the pack in Gosport area includes the Millennium Balti House restaurant in Forton Road, which was given its mark on January 12.

Also on the list was The Wyvern bar at Common Barn Lane, in Lee-on-the-Solent, which scooped its score on January 13.

Meanwhile, takeaway the Akash Balti Tandoori in Elson Road, Gosport also clinched a top-of-the-class rating on January 12.