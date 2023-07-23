Alice Judge on an RAF Benevolent Fund Group break to Sinah Warren, Hayling Island. Picture by Joel Chant

Those are the words of a veteran who has benefitted from an initiative set up by the RAF Benevolent Fund to help prevent social isolation and improve the mental health of veterans.

Alice Judge was one of 22 members of the RAF family who recently attended a week-long break at Sinah Warren, Hayling Island.

The week offered a variety of activities, including rifle shooting, pistol shooting, indoor bowls, skittles, bingo, and quizzes.

The breaks are planned and hosted by the Fund’s Welfare team and aim to tackle loneliness, create and strengthen relationships, and enhance the wellbeing of serving and ex-serving members of the RAF Family

Reflecting on her break, Alice said: “It’s lovely to have a day out by the sea and to feel part of society again. When you’re indoors day after day, as I am, it can become soul-destroying.”

Alice, whose career spanned from serving in the Royal Observer Corps to working as a secretary for the RAF Association, has been supported by the Fund in her retirement.

“The Fund has been absolutely superb; I cannot praise them enough,” she remarked. “They have been there for me when I have been at my lowest and helped to pick up the pieces.

“I’ve been in hospital recently, which came as a little bit of a shock, but now that I’ve recovered I was able to take part and enjoy this break.

"It helps you to realise there’s a lot more to life than worrying about your illness.”

She continued: “When you are part of the forces, it’s like one big family – we do really look out for each other. So, meeting up, even if you haven’t met before, you feel like you’re not a stranger in the camp.”

The Fund has also supported Alice with her mobility difficulties, providing a wheelchair to make life more accessible and comfortable.

Alice said: “The wheelchair has been a godsend because it’s supportive, lightweight, and easy to fold up and get into a car. I am housebound unless somebody comes and wheels me out of the out of the flat.

“I have a carer who visits morning and nights to help me with my mobility. But otherwise, I’m really stranded. I can’t get out at all, whether it’s winter or summer. So having a break away like this is amazing.”

Alice recognised the impact of the support for her and others in similar circumstances, saying: “I would just like to thank the Fund and my Community Engagement Worker Lisa, from the bottom of my heart, for all you do for veterans.

"Lisa has been wonderful and so helpful in supporting me. There’s nothing that she couldn’t have done if she was my sister. And I would thank the Fund for having someone like her available to help people in need.”

The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, established in 1919, is the RAF's leading welfare charity, providing financial, practical and emotional support to all members of the RAF family.