Party in the Park Waterlooville will be taking place on September 1 at Jubilee Park, Milton Road.

The event has been organised to offer families one last free day of fun before children go back to school and there is set to be a lot of fun in store for those attending.

The day will start at 10am until 2pm and the event will welcome Barbie and Ariel for meet and greets as well as The Bowtie Balloon Guy.