Things to do in Hampshire: Free Party in the Park will be taking place in Waterlooville - here is what to expect
A free community event will be taking place at the beginning of next month and there will be lots of things for families to get involved in.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST
Party in the Park Waterlooville will be taking place on September 1 at Jubilee Park, Milton Road.
The event has been organised to offer families one last free day of fun before children go back to school and there is set to be a lot of fun in store for those attending.
The day will start at 10am until 2pm and the event will welcome Barbie and Ariel for meet and greets as well as The Bowtie Balloon Guy.
There will also be coffee and ice cream on offer, giant garden games, space hopper races, crafts, rounders and story telling sessions throughout.