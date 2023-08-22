News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 7 things to do if you want to avoid Victorious including CarFest 2023, Goodwood and Marwell Zoo

If you are looking to try and avoid the crowds of people flocking to Portsmouth for Victorious this weekend – here are 7 things to do nearby.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:25 BST

Victorious, although a brilliant local event, can be overwhelming for those who are not attending with thousands of people making their way in and out of the city.

This bank holiday, there are a number of things that people can get involved in that will avoid the festival.

CarFest 2023 will be taking place over the weekend and will be welcoming famous faces including McFly, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Anton Du Beke and many more.

Tickets for the event can be found on the website, click here for more information.

Goodwood is also hosting a bank holiday event for the family which will span across the weekend and will feature fireworks, horse racing and fairground rides.

From Marwell to cinema trips to a day spent shopping, there is a huge amount of things to do.

Here are 7 things to do this weekend to avoid Victorious Festival.

