Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 7 things to do if you want to avoid Victorious including CarFest 2023, Goodwood and Marwell Zoo
Victorious, although a brilliant local event, can be overwhelming for those who are not attending with thousands of people making their way in and out of the city.
This bank holiday, there are a number of things that people can get involved in that will avoid the festival.
CarFest 2023 will be taking place over the weekend and will be welcoming famous faces including McFly, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Anton Du Beke and many more.
Goodwood is also hosting a bank holiday event for the family which will span across the weekend and will feature fireworks, horse racing and fairground rides.
From Marwell to cinema trips to a day spent shopping, there is a huge amount of things to do.