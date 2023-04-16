Marwell Zoo is a popular favourite amongst families looking for a fun day out – here are some of the animals currently living at the park.

From small clawed otters to bantengs to the tropical house, which is full of butterflies, birds and a sloth, there is so much to do and see at the zoo.

The park opens throughout the year and they even offer animal experiences so that you can get closer than ever to your favourite pets.

With hundreds of animals currently residing at the zoo, there is a day’s worth of things to see.

Here are 9 pictures of some of the adorable animals at Marwell:

Marwell Zoo - Red-necked wallaby Marwell Zoo is open to the public and has hundreds of animals spread across a 140-acre park.

Marwell Zoo - Ring-tailed lemur It is recommended to set aside four hours if it is your first time visiting the zoo.

Marwell Zoo - African wild asses The park has five play areas to choose from and there are a range of places to stop off for refreshments.

Marwell Zoo - Banteng The zoo also offers a range of animal experiences including the penguin and giraffe feeding experiences, which gives you the opportunity to see the animals up close.

