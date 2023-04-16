News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
2 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
5 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
6 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
6 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
7 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 9 photos of the animals currently at Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo is a popular favourite amongst families looking for a fun day out – here are some of the animals currently living at the park.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

From small clawed otters to bantengs to the tropical house, which is full of butterflies, birds and a sloth, there is so much to do and see at the zoo.

The park opens throughout the year and they even offer animal experiences so that you can get closer than ever to your favourite pets.

With hundreds of animals currently residing at the zoo, there is a day’s worth of things to see.

Here are 9 pictures of some of the adorable animals at Marwell:

Marwell Zoo is open to the public and has hundreds of animals spread across a 140-acre park.

1. Marwell Zoo - Red-necked wallaby

Marwell Zoo is open to the public and has hundreds of animals spread across a 140-acre park. Photo: Marwell Zoo

Photo Sales
It is recommended to set aside four hours if it is your first time visiting the zoo.

2. Marwell Zoo - Ring-tailed lemur

It is recommended to set aside four hours if it is your first time visiting the zoo. Photo: Marwell Zoo

Photo Sales
The park has five play areas to choose from and there are a range of places to stop off for refreshments.

3. Marwell Zoo - African wild asses

The park has five play areas to choose from and there are a range of places to stop off for refreshments. Photo: Marwell Zoo

Photo Sales
The zoo also offers a range of animal experiences including the penguin and giraffe feeding experiences, which gives you the opportunity to see the animals up close.

4. Marwell Zoo - Banteng

The zoo also offers a range of animal experiences including the penguin and giraffe feeding experiences, which gives you the opportunity to see the animals up close. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hampshire