Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 9 photos of the animals currently at Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo is a popular favourite amongst families looking for a fun day out – here are some of the animals currently living at the park.
From small clawed otters to bantengs to the tropical house, which is full of butterflies, birds and a sloth, there is so much to do and see at the zoo.
The park opens throughout the year and they even offer animal experiences so that you can get closer than ever to your favourite pets.
With hundreds of animals currently residing at the zoo, there is a day’s worth of things to see.
Here are 9 pictures of some of the adorable animals at Marwell: