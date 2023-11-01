Things to do in Hampshire: Portchester Sailing Club to host bonfire and firework display next week
Portchester Sailing Club has announced that it will be hosting a firework display – here is everything you need to know.
The bonfire and firework display will take place on November 11, 2023 and it is a free event to attend.
The evening will be held at Portchester Sailing Club and it is anticipated to be a fun event.
The bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm and the firework display will take place at 7pm.
There will be bbq food on offer at the event and this family event is set to go off with a bang.