Things to do in Hampshire: Portchester Sailing Club to host bonfire and firework display next week

Portchester Sailing Club has announced that it will be hosting a firework display – here is everything you need to know.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
The bonfire and firework display will take place on November 11, 2023 and it is a free event to attend.

The evening will be held at Portchester Sailing Club and it is anticipated to be a fun event.

The bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm and the firework display will take place at 7pm.

There will be bbq food on offer at the event and this family event is set to go off with a bang.

For more information, click here.

