Things to do in Hampshire: Sam's Sunflowers lets customers with the name Sam in for free today
Sam’s Sunflowers will be open this bank holiday Monday and customers with a specific name will go free.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Sam’s Sunflowers, in Hayling Island, is a popular destination for people looking to spend a day in a beautiful setting.
The venue is welcoming customers for free today (August 28) if they have the name Sam as part of its Sam appreciation day.