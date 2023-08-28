News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Sam's Sunflowers lets customers with the name Sam in for free today

Sam’s Sunflowers will be open this bank holiday Monday and customers with a specific name will go free.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST

Sam’s Sunflowers, in Hayling Island, is a popular destination for people looking to spend a day in a beautiful setting.

The venue is welcoming customers for free today (August 28) if they have the name Sam as part of its Sam appreciation day.

If you are going to be attending the site and your name is Sam, the team will ask for photographic identification.

