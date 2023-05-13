Things to do in Hampshire: Suicide prevention charity R;pple set to hold a family festival in Gosport this summer
Gosport will welcome a family friendly festival to the area this summer – and the day will be packed of things to do.
The event, which is called R;pplefest after the suicide prevention charity R;pple, has been organised by Josh Hendy’s family and friends to welcome families across the community for a day of celebration.
R;pple was established by Josh’s sister, Alice, after he took his life when he was 21 in November 2020. The charity offers support to those who are searching online for ways to harm themselves and it has grown over the past two and a half years.
The festival is going to be a ‘celebration of life’ and it will also pay tribute to Josh by offering a range of activities including mindfulness tents, live music, food and drink stalls and much more.
Alice said: ‘It is the first festival that we have ever put on and the reason that I chose to do a festival is because my brother just loved music and I went to lots and lots of concerts with him, including Victorious many times and I just think it is a really fitting tribute to him.
‘Tickets are available on Eventbrite and we have had lot of Josh’s friends and family and a lot of individuals who have struggled with their mental health.
‘It is an event that is uplifting and a celebration of life and for people to have fun but it is also about raising mental health awareness.’
The event will take place on August 12 at St John's Church, Forton Road between 12noon and 11pm, and money that is raised from the event will go back into R;pple.
There will be music from Dirty Pop and Aaron Willis from The Apprentice will be hosting a talk about his experiences with mental health.
Ticket prices vary and they can be bought based on how long you will be attending the festival and children under the age of 12 will go free.
Children will be welcome throughout the event and food and drink cannot be bought onto the site, they must be bought from the vendors attending.
They can be bought online and for more information, click the link.