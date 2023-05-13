R;pple was established by Josh’s sister, Alice, after he took his life when he was 21 in November 2020. The charity offers support to those who are searching online for ways to harm themselves and it has grown over the past two and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is going to be a ‘celebration of life’ and it will also pay tribute to Josh by offering a range of activities including mindfulness tents, live music, food and drink stalls and much more.

From left: Sandi Davis (Office for National Statistics), Tom Grimes (builder), Alice Hendy (founder and CEO of R;pple), Victoria Riggs, Olivia Riggs-Flynn, and Tracey Grimes (The Eight Foundation), Owen Grimes (builder), Ricchi Bunce (electrician). Picture: Ian Hendy, executive administrator at R;pple

Alice said: ‘It is the first festival that we have ever put on and the reason that I chose to do a festival is because my brother just loved music and I went to lots and lots of concerts with him, including Victorious many times and I just think it is a really fitting tribute to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tickets are available on Eventbrite and we have had lot of Josh’s friends and family and a lot of individuals who have struggled with their mental health.

‘It is an event that is uplifting and a celebration of life and for people to have fun but it is also about raising mental health awareness.’

There will be music from Dirty Pop and Aaron Willis from The Apprentice will be hosting a talk about his experiences with mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket prices vary and they can be bought based on how long you will be attending the festival and children under the age of 12 will go free.

Children will be welcome throughout the event and food and drink cannot be bought onto the site, they must be bought from the vendors attending.