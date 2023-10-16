Things to do in Portsmouth: Festival of Lights Lantern Parade to take place in Fratton next month
The Fratton festival will be taking place on November 17, 2023 and the parade will start at the Victory Business Centre in Somers Road North.
Attendees should arrive at 6:30pm for a prompt 7pm start and it is anticipated that there will be a lot of families attending.
The event is organised by Fratton Big Local who will be collecting the lights and sticks at the end of the parade for environmental reasons.
There will be a number of locally handmade lanterns which will be showcased during the parade and there will also be music from the Batala Samba band.
It must be remembered that the lanterns must be lit up using battery operated lights only and that open flames cannot be used.