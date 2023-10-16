News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Festival of Lights Lantern Parade to take place in Fratton next month

The popular Festival of Lights Lantern Parade is returning this year – and hundreds are expected to turn out for the event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
The Fratton festival will be taking place on November 17, 2023 and the parade will start at the Victory Business Centre in Somers Road North.

Attendees should arrive at 6:30pm for a prompt 7pm start and it is anticipated that there will be a lot of families attending.

The event is organised by Fratton Big Local who will be collecting the lights and sticks at the end of the parade for environmental reasons.

Festival of Light Lantern Parade at Fratton, Portsmouth on Friday 18th November 2022 Pictured: Batala band leading the parade from Victory Business Centre Picture: Habibur RahmanFestival of Light Lantern Parade at Fratton, Portsmouth on Friday 18th November 2022 Pictured: Batala band leading the parade from Victory Business Centre Picture: Habibur Rahman
There will be a number of locally handmade lanterns which will be showcased during the parade and there will also be music from the Batala Samba band.

It must be remembered that the lanterns must be lit up using battery operated lights only and that open flames cannot be used.

For more information about the annual lantern event, click here.