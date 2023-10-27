News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 17 pictures from Port Solent Kids Club this half term

Children have had a spine-chilling day at Port Solent Kids Club this half term – and Silly Scott got in on the Halloween fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST

Port Solent Kids Club has offered a number of different activities and events this half term.

From spooky craft clubs to magic shows with Silly Scott, there has been a range of things that children could get involved in.

Here are 17 pictures from the fun at Port Solent Kids Club:

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Eames Family from Drayton, with daughter Verity, 4 Photos by Alex Shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Eames Family from Drayton, with daughter Verity, 4 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Louise Richardson and Jenny Mattingley of Creation Station, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Louise Richardson and Jenny Mattingley of Creation Station, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Mila, 3, Cooper, 4 and Colby, 6 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Mila, 3, Cooper, 4 and Colby, 6 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Rebecca, 5 and Owen, 3 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute

People flocked to Port Solent on Thursday to enjoy the half term entertainment, including arts and craft, face painting and magic shows. Pictured - Rebecca, 5 and Owen, 3 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex shute

