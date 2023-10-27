Children have had a spine-chilling day at Port Solent Kids Club this half term – and Silly Scott got in on the Halloween fun.
Port Solent Kids Club has offered a number of different activities and events this half term.
Here are 17 pictures from the fun at Port Solent Kids Club:
1. Port Solent Kids Club
Eames Family from Drayton, with daughter Verity, 4 Photos by Alex Shute
2. Port Solent Kids Club
Louise Richardson and Jenny Mattingley of Creation Station, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute
3. Port Solent Kids Club
Mila, 3, Cooper, 4 and Colby, 6 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute
4. Port Solent Kids Club
Rebecca, 5 and Owen, 3 enjoying the Creation Station Photos by Alex Shute