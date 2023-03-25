The leisure centre says the course – a 25m ‘double-run’ – will open on April 16.

Features to climb and tumble over include the hump, demolition ball, basher wall, mangle, lighthouse, hedgehog, and slip away. At the end of each run there is a drop slide into the pool or a 5ft challenge slide.

Residents can enter a competition to name the new aqua park – and the winner will be able to take 10 people to try out the course.

The inflatable aqua park at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth Picture: BH Live

All entries must be submitted via the Mountbatten Leisure Centre’s Facebook page in the comments section of the competition. The competition closes at midnight on Thursday, March 30.

The inflatable sessions will run on Sundays and during the school holidays, and people must be eight or over and be a confident swimmer who can swim at least 25m to be allowed on.

Rob Cunningham, BH Live’s associate director for leisure said: ‘Getting more people into the pool and having a great time is what we are all about and we can’t wait to open this fantastic new attraction! Great for families, parties, groups and grown-ups too – we know this is going to be a smash hit and we are looking forward to choosing a great name that encourages people to come along and have a go!’

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: 'We work in partnership with BH Live to provide a variety of leisure activities for our residents, as we’re committed to strengthen our communities and support healthier and happier living, so we’re excited about the launch of the aqua park at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre which will introduce the important element of fun family swimming back into Portsmouth.’