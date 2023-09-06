Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Fire Station is holding open day this weekend - here is everything you need to know
The open day will take place on September 10 between 10am and 4pm and the event is taking place in aid of the Firefighters Charity.
There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.
The station has held open days annually and they are always a big hit with the locals and usually hundreds flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day.
The event will be taking place at the station which is located in Somers Road, Southsea.