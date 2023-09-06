Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The open day will take place on September 10 between 10am and 4pm and the event is taking place in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station has held open days annually and they are always a big hit with the locals and usually hundreds flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea Fire Station is hosting an open day this weekend.