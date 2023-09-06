News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Fire Station is holding open day this weekend - here is everything you need to know

Southsea Fire Station will be thrusting its doors open this weekend, giving families the opportunity to have a fun afternoon out.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
The open day will take place on September 10 between 10am and 4pm and the event is taking place in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.

The station has held open days annually and they are always a big hit with the locals and usually hundreds flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day.

Southsea Fire Station is hosting an open day this weekend.
The event will be taking place at the station which is located in Somers Road, Southsea.

For more information about the weekend’s event and any future events that may be taking place, click the link.

