Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend: Here are five things you could get up too in or around the city
From country music to Portsmouth Bookfest, we’ve found five things for locals to get up too in the city over the weekend.
There are plenty of things to keep you busy in and around the city and to prove it to you, The News have compiled a list of five things which we think could brighten up your weekend.
Saturday, 25 February
As part of Portsmouth BookFest 2023, Southsea Library will be hosting a Poetry share with Tina MacNaughton from 11am to 1pm. The Portsmouth writer invites anyone with an interest in poetry to come along and share her love of words, rhythm, and rhyme. She also welcomes visitors to bring along their own writing or favourite poems to read and talk about with Tina. Tina will read some of her own poetry and is happy to talk about her writing process and inspirations. There will also be an opportunity for guests to engage in some informal writing exercises. Tickets to the poetry share are free and registration is not required. If this doesn’t take your fancy, why not spend a sunny afternoon at The Tenth Hole, at Eastern Parade in Southsea. Open from 8am-5pm visitors can start with a session of the venue’s nine hole pitch and putt, named a ‘Links course’ meaning ‘by the sea’ for £4.50, and finish with a slice of cake or a cheese toastie in the cafe.
Sunday, 26 February
From 7.30pm until 10.30pm The Big Country Music Show comes to The Kings Theatre on Albert Road. In a sea of stetsons, boots and spurs the UK's biggest live classic country and western music show arrives in Portsmouth with its live band, three award-winning singers and amazing stage set. The two hour extravaganza will be crammed with country music classics from the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, and many more. Tickets to the show start at £10 and can be bought at kingsportsmouth.co.uk. Port Solent is hosting one of its regular car meets, on the second and last Sunday of each month, from 10am-12noon. Arranged around specific themes – covering some of the most desirable makes and marques – the free Car Meet events provide a great way to indulge your love of cars or simply take a look around what's on display. For more information please head to the Port Solent Car Meets group on Facebook. Take part in a free fitness event in Hilsea, the Run-Walk Local. There are two distances to test yourself against – a 5k and 2k – which participants can run or walk. The event is open to all ages and abilities, with families encouraged to come along. The routes start and ends at Hilsea Lido and the group will meet at 9.15am for a 9.30am start.