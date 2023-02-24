There are plenty of things to keep you busy in and around the city and to prove it to you, The News have compiled a list of five things which we think could brighten up your weekend.

Saturday, 25 February

As part of Portsmouth BookFest 2023, Southsea Library will be hosting a Poetry share with Tina MacNaughton from 11am to 1pm. The Portsmouth writer invites anyone with an interest in poetry to come along and share her love of words, rhythm, and rhyme. She also welcomes visitors to bring along their own writing or favourite poems to read and talk about with Tina. Tina will read some of her own poetry and is happy to talk about her writing process and inspirations. There will also be an opportunity for guests to engage in some informal writing exercises. Tickets to the poetry share are free and registration is not required. If this doesn’t take your fancy, why not spend a sunny afternoon at The Tenth Hole, at Eastern Parade in Southsea. Open from 8am-5pm visitors can start with a session of the venue’s nine hole pitch and putt, named a ‘Links course’ meaning ‘by the sea’ for £4.50, and finish with a slice of cake or a cheese toastie in the cafe.

Here are five things for locals to get up too in Portsmouth over the weekend. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Sunday, 26 February

