From September 12 to 26, a virtual murder mystery challenge will be taking place via email and online to raise money for Rowans Hospice charity.

‘What’s Your Poison?’ is set in the village of Marshtown, where the local cocktail society is facing a potential change in their leadership committee and tensions are running extremely high.

Soon the plot thickens with a mysterious discovery, and participants must use their wits to solve the puzzles and clues while watching the suspect interrogations.

Actress Corinne Strickett plays Freya in Whats Your Poison?

Those taking part can play at times convenient to them throughout the week.

Live zoom interrogations take place on September 25, allowing guests to grill the suspects in order to solve the crime.

The event is presented by MurderedforMoney, an award winning Southampton based theatre company led by Bridget Wilkinson.

Bridget said: ‘We are delighted to be able to support Rowans Hospice, they are particularly dear to us as members of our acting crew have been recently supported by the nurses at the hospice through extremely difficult times.

‘We are hugely grateful for all that they do and we hope that in a small way we can help them to continue to help others.’

Carol Milner, director of income generation for the Rowans Hospice, offered thanks to the charity for helping to raise funds for hospice care.

Tickets cost £15.76 plus a voluntary donation of £1, £5, £10 or £20 to the Rowans Hospice charity.

