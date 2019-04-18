This Denmead schoolboy is one of the best scooter riders in the country and he’s only 8

WHILE he might only be eight-years-old, Kallum Marsh is already one of the best scooter riders in the country.

But the schoolboy is not resting on his laurels as he aims to become ‘world class’ one day like his heroes Jordan Clark and Claudius Vertesi.

Kallum Marsh, 8, from Denmead, is one of the best scooter riders in the country in his age group. Picture: Sarah Standing (140219-9145)

Since taking up scooting 18 months ago Kallum has become one of the best riders in his age group.

The eight-year-old, who goes to Wickham Church of England primary school, finished second in the Scoot GB under 8s competition in November last year and he has set his sights on winning in the future.

READ MORE: Legendary yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sets off to mark 50 years since solo round the world voyage

Speaking about his scooting, Kallum said: ‘I try to practice and keep going until I manage to win.

Kallum came second place in the Under 8's Scoot GB competition in November last year. Picture: Sarah Standing (140219-1194)

'It's fun and you get to see famous people.'

He even has his own Instagram account with almost 2,000 followers, where he shows off his scooting tricks. Including his signature triple whip move.

Kallum’s mum Stephanie Harland says that he has a 'natural talent’ for scooting and hopes to become ‘world class’ in the sport.

She said: 'I'm mega-proud, he's done so well. He started scooting about 18 months ago and progressed really quickly.

Kallum is aiming to become 'world class' one day. Picture: Sarah Standing (140219-1159)

'And last year he came second in Scoot GB under 8s.

'He wants to be world class one day.

READ MORE: Meet the baker who puts all the crosses on hot cross buns at Asda in Gosport

'We are entering lots of competitions all year. He gets to travel round and he's met loads and loads of kids of all different ages.’

His signature move is the triple whip. Picture: Sarah Standing (140219-1136)

Explaining why he decided to take up the sport, she added: 'He started scooting after seeing friends doing it, however he just had a natural talent for it.

'His favourite trick is a triple whip, which is his best performance trick.

'He also enjoys 360s - a full turn in the air. Another one of his favourites is a bar whip.

'Tricks are already known but new ones can be created generally by high profile scooter riders.

'He watches Claudius Vertesi on YouTube and thinks Jordan Clark is amazing.'

You can find more videos of Kallum on his Instagram, which his run by his mum Stephanie, by clicking this link here