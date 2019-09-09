This is what you'll get if you buy Hayling Island Railway Service for £300,000
Here’s an exciting chance to run your own Hayling railway which could be a dream come true for train enthusiasts.
Train enthusiasts have been offered the dream chance to run their very own private railway complete with locomotives, carriages, a mile of track and three stations. Hayling Island Railway Service, which was this month chosen as one of the best seaside railways in Britain, has been put up for sale by its owner. Read our full story here.
Pictured: Bob Haddock putting up the station clock.
