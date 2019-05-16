This man was found dead on a Hampshire farm in 2017. No-one knows who he is

Police in Hampshire are appealing for help to identify a man who was found dead in a farm about 18 months ago.

Officers were called to a disused barn off Bazeley Copse Lane in Micheldever on Friday December 1 2017, as part of an investigation into a burglary.

A facial reconstruction of the man. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

But when they arrived they discovered the body of a man along with a series of objects, including a sleeping bag, rucksack, a Sony Walkman, a Martina Cole novel and a Winchester street atlas.

Nearly 18 months later, police have been unable to find out who the man is and have released a facial reconstruction picture of what he would have looked like.

Since the body was discovered extensive forensic and DNA examinations have been carried out.

‘Our priority is to identify this man’

He was carrying an atlas

Police have said they believe the man was white, middle aged or older (ranging from 30s to 60s), about 5ft 6ins tall.

It is thought he had short fair brown hair and a narrow face with an overbite.

Detective Constable Clare Hughes said: ‘Our priority is to identify this man, make contact with those who knew him and give them some degree of closure.

‘We believe that the man had been sleeping rough in the barn, and was possibly following the railway line to walk to or from Winchester.’

The rucksack found next to him

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. There were no signs that the man was attacked or restrained, and the cause of death was unascertained.

Police believe the remains had been in the barn for at least a year.

‘Someone must know this man’

Several lines of enquiry have been followed to identify him, including DNA testing, dental examinations, fingerprint analysis from items left in the barn, and checking people reported missing in the Hampshire Constabulary area and other forces.

The jumper he was wearing

DC Hughes added: ‘We have a DNA profile of the man, but we have had no matches for other missing people in the UK, where DNA is available.

‘Someone must know this man. Perhaps you recognise the face? Is the clothing familiar? Does it remind you of someone you have not seen for some time?

‘I am urging people to have a good look at the images and the information we have and tell us if you think you can help our investigation.’

As well as the facial reconstruction, police have also released pictures of the clothes the man was wearing.

These included a pair of pale Fruit of the Loom tracksuit bottoms, a navy blue zipped Outdoor Scene fleece jacket, dark coloured black woolly hat, size 10 Wellington boots, and a pale Marks and Spencer long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44170467777.