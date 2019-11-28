Thousands of flowers planted in Stanley Park as a joint effort from volunteers and schoolchildren

THOUSANDS of flowers will bloom in a Gosport park next spring thanks to hard work by a community group helped by plenty of schoolchildren.

Dedicated members of the Friends of Stanley Park have been out in all weathers to plant more than 7,000 bulbs throughout the area, with the last efforts taking place on Wednesday .

The Friends of Stanley Park at Gosport were assisted by The Mayor of Gosport, Cllr. Kathy Jones (with the barrow) to plant bulbs ready to flourish in the spring but apart from the sodden ground they had to shelter from an outburst of very heavy rain! Picture: Malcolm Wells (271119-0003)

They have been aided by green-fingered volunteers from local schools including Bay House School, St Vincent College, Gomer Juniors and Alverstoke Junior, as well as help from helpers from Gosport Voluntary Action and members of the public.

Another willing gardener who turned out to help was Kathleen Jones, mayor of Gosport, who planted flowers including winter aconite and common snowdrops in the rain alongside school pupils.

She said: ‘They are such lovely children, they’re all so interested in the environment.

‘I just think it’s a wonderful thing to do, I think people should be encouraged to come to Stanley Park more.’

Members of the Friends said they like to involve the community in their activities, and were grateful to a team from Sodexo who dug the beds for the flowers, which have also included daffodils alongside crocuses.

This mass planting comes as part of a range of improvements and changes which are hoped to happen around Stanley Park in the near future.

These plans include a new toilet block which is due to open next year, as well as static barbecues and a bid for new lights along the path from Gomer Lane to the Alverbank Hotel and from Western Way to the Alverbank, so make it safer for pedestrians to pass through the park at night.

A festive gathering is set to take place in Stanley Park on Tuesday, December 10, as an evening of Carols in the Park will be held in Osborn Gardens from 6pm.

Everyone is welcome to join in the Christmas fun and enjoy an evening spent in Stanley Park.