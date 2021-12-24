A celebratory service and donation handover event with carol singing took place at St Mary’s Church in Fratton.

Comfort and Joy is an annual community support project, and is run by The News in partnership with Churches Homeless Action, HIVE Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council.

Aiming to deliver some festive joy across the Portsmouth area this Christmas, the drive has seen people across the city donating vouchers to help local groups and organisations supporting those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recipients of the donations. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-)

The charities being supported by the Comfort and Joy 2021 appeal are: Two Saints Portsmouth, Stop Domestic Abuse, the Roberts Centre, Catherine Booth House, the Society of St James, Sunday Suppers, Portsmouth Churches Housing, Life House, Friends Without Borders, and Hope Into Action.

So far this year, the scheme has raised £11,000, and donations are continuing to pour in.

The Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Portsea and area dean of Portsmouth, said: ‘Once again we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support of so many people and community groups, among them BAE systems, League of Friends of St Mary’s, St Edmunds School and many others.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Frank Jonas and Canon Bob White, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-07)

‘We are also grateful for the support of the News and Tescos stores for helping with collections.

‘At the celebration we were reminded how Christmas can be a difficult time for many and the difference that these vouchers make to people’s lives at this time.

‘In this simple act we are, as Carole Damper [CEO of The Roberts Centre] reminded us, recognising the dignity of each person and giving them that precious gift of choice.

‘This year’s donations take us over £190,000 over the years and next year sees the 20th anniversary of the voucher scheme.

Carole Damper of The Roberts Centre. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-14)

‘We look forward to marking that occasion and hopefully crossing the £200K mark.’

SEE ALSO: Hundreds of children are set to meet Father Christmas at Little Big Village play cafe in Locks Heath

The service, attended by the 10 organisations by the festive drive as well as children from the Roberts Centre, the lord and lady mayoress, and MP for Portsmouth South Stephen, was streamed to St Mary’s parish Facebook page.

Carole Damper said: ‘It was great to hear a little about the difference that 19 years of Comfort and Joy vouchers scheme has made to those who have received them.

Stephen Morgan MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-11)

‘It is even more inspiring that when everyone has had such a challenging time over the past year, the goodness of many has once again shone through.

‘Those who receive a card and voucher will be touched by the intention of others to show they care about them.’

Cllr Frank Jonas, lord mayor of Portsmouth, witnessed the handover at the church.

He said: ‘It does your heart good.

‘Bless the people of Portsmouth for contributing so much to this event. Thank you.

‘They always come up trumps - when the call went out for money and donations for Comfort and Joy, the people of Portsmouth rallied to send in their gifts and money, as usual.’

Singing carols. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-02)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.