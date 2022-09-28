Hampshire County Council has laid out proposals for tackling Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve’s projected £1.8m funding gap over the next three years.

Among the suggestions is the closure and sale of Haven House visitor centre, including the reserve’s café and shop, which are currently subsidised.

The council says that money from the sale would be reinvested into the reserve, improving paths, bird hides, and boardwalks, as well as creating a custom-built visitor entrance.

Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve visitor centre. Picture: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the county’s executive member for countryside, culture, and communities, said: ‘Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve is much valued by the local community, and we are extremely fortunate to have the support of a fantastic team of volunteers who support the site.

‘However, there is a significant financial gap projected over the next three years in the running and repair costs for the Visitor Centre and Reserve.

‘The extremely sensitive environment of Titchfield Haven and its status as a Site of Special Scientific Interest within the coastal Special Protection Area, imposes a duty on the County Council to manage this coastal site to the highest standards so that its habitats and wildlife can continue to thrive.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tiffany Harper represents the Titchfield ward on Fareham Borough Council.

She told The News: ‘It’s a shame to lose it, but if it is a loss-making site I can understand why they are having to close it.

‘If there isn’t enough people using it, they are going to have to close it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is still time for local people to have their say.

Councillor Oppenheimer said: ‘We wish to involve everyone with an interest in Titchfield Haven to help shape the future of the site, starting with a public survey which is now open.’

A short public survey can be found online alongside a summary of the proposals, and is open until November 1.

The feedback collected from the survey will be considered by councillor Oppenheimer as part of a final decision report on December 8 at his public Decision Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad