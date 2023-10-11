The victorious team who travelled to Germany

The team of eight Hampshire boxers from Thunder Physical Training, led by former Army Boxer Peter Lines, took part in the Germany Masters Cup coming away with two golds, four silvers, one bronze and an AMB world title from the weekend of competitions – with Mr Lines along those who were victorious.

The success follows the growing ambitions of the Thunder boxers – part of the Boot Camp UK organisation – who began their journey just a few short years ago by taking part in taster sessions organised by Mr Lines.

Team spokesperson Charlotte Brighton explained: “He put on a training camp for them and was immensely proud of how quickly they learned the fundamentals and shared his keen interest of the sport. He often speaks of how the best part of it all is seeing his boxers improve day by day. He has held a few inter bootcamp boxing nights which have been a huge success so he took those boxers who showed skill, to fight alongside him at the Germany masters cup.”

Mrs Brighton said the team was thrilled with its performance – as well as its support.

“One thing that stood out to other teams from around the globe, was our support and incredible team ethic.” she said. “It was an incredible weekend.”She said that Mr Lines was a real inspiration for the team, showing that boxing is not just for those people who are in their 20s.

“Pete was in the army for 13 years and did boxing within it at regimental level,” she said. “He won REME, unit and army boxing championships and got selected as a member of the full time elite army boxing team podium squad but once in his 30s he stopped boxing as felt he was too old. Most of the boxers were in their 20s. But he later discovered masters boxing, an organisation for boxers age 30+. That’s when he decided he could revisit that passion for boxing, going on to win WBF European masters title and defend both in Germany. He won the gold medal at the Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia and recently won the AMD world title.”