Tickets go on sale for Portsmouth awards show dedicated to 'amazing' animals and people who work with them

TICKETS are now on sale for an awards night geared at shining a light on the small organisations doing big things across the UK’s animal community.

It comes as anticipation builds for the October 19 return of the Animal Star Awards at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road, Portsmouth.

Organisers and judges have selected 78 finalists who will go head-to-head in a battle for the winner's spot across 13 categories.

An additional prize will celebrate the ‘special achievement’ of one organisation or individual that strives for excellence in work with animals.

Mary Burgess, founder of the Animal Star Awards' parent company, Pet Connect UK, said the ceremony will be a ‘fabulous night'.

‘One of the finalists has described the Animal Star Awards as the Baftas of the animal world, so I’ll run with that,' she said.

‘This isn't about the big charities, it’s about the little people you may never have heard of – people who work with animals day-in-day-out, whether it be in animal conservation, animal rescue or dog walkers.'

She added: ‘In many cases, people weren't so much aware of the plight of animals until very recently.

‘Raising awareness and bringing to the forefront of people's minds how important animals are, not only to our mental wellbeing but eco-structures, is so important.’

Categories on the night will include assistance animal of the year, best dog trainer and best UK rescue and re-homing centre among others.

The event, which runs from 6pm to 11.55pm, will also welcome singer Rachael Hawnt, BBC radio presenter Mark Carter and the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, David Fuller and Leza Tremorin.

Tickets also include a three-course meal and organisers say a number of high-profile guests are set to attend.

